Spider-Gwen Faces the Music This December in “Spider-Gwen: Smash”

This December, get caught in the twisted web of Earth-65’s Gwen Stacy in an all-new Spider-Gwen limited series.

What’s Happening:

Announced last month at San Diego Comic-Con Spider-Gwen: Smash will be written by Melissa Flores ( Mighty Morphin Power Rangers , Women of Marvel ) and drawn by Enid Balám ( Kate Bishop: Hawkeye ).

will be written by Melissa Flores ( , ) and drawn by Enid Balám ( ). One of the Spider-Verse’s biggest stars, Gwen Stacy, the super hero known as Ghost-Spider, will return to her native dimension for an action-packed music tour gone wrong. On the road, Gwen and fans alike will meet awesome new Earth-65 versions of popular heroes including music legends Dazzler and Lila Cheney, encounter deadly new villains, and more.

The Mary Janes are off on a four-city tour as the opening act to one of Earth-65’s biggest rock bands! Gwen has promised the band that this big break will be all about the music. No web-slinging, just drums. But when a mysterious assassin targets the headliner, Gwen begins to wonder how she got this gig in the first place.

Check out the main cover by David Nakayama (above) as well as a variant cover by Elizabeth Torque and Peach Momoko’s Foil Variant Cover (below).

Stay tuned for more news about Spider-Gwen: Smash in the months ahead.

