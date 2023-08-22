Walt Disney World Will Make Dreams Come True for Wish Kids During World Princess Week

World Princess Week is upon us at the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Parks shared on their TikTok page for everyone to join in on the festivities. During the celebration, they will have the opportunity to make the wishes and dreams of many young princesses and princes come true in collaboration with Make-A-Wish.

What’s Happening:

During World Princess Week, running now through August 26, Walt Disney World is hosting one of the biggest wish granting events for young princesses and princes.

Once Upon A Wish Party is a special event just for wish families.

There will be treats, character meet and greets, and more for children from all over the country who will be proclaimed royalty for the evening at a ball.

You can see the video Disney added below.