Central Florida Tourism Oversight District 2024 Budget Includes $4.5 Million for Litigation Against Disney

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District released their 2024 Working Budget Summary today and it includes a large sum of money dedicated toward litigation against Disney.
- The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District FY 2024 Working Budget Summary includes $4.5 million for litigation against Disney.
- This line can be seen in the piece of the summary below:
- The litigation budget appears under the category “Disney Induced Expenses” and is by far the largest item on the list.
- This comes as a result of the ongoing legal battle between Disney and the state of Florida that began when former Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill and DeSantis implemented the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board to put the district under his control.
- Disney has since filed a lawsuit that alleges DeSantis “orchestrated at every step” a campaign of government retaliation “as punishment for Disney’s protected speech.”
- DeSantis recently urged current Disney CEO Bob Iger to drop the lawsuit.
- The release of the budget comes after the CFTOD announced they have engaged renowned law professor Donald J. Kochan to undertake a detailed “legal and economic study” of the practices of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District and similar governance regimes with privileges granted to specific corporate entities.
- The CFTOD also recently submitted a referral to the Florida Inspector General regarding millions of dollars’ worth of perks and benefits that the former Disney-controlled Reedy Creek Improvement District funneled back to Disney.