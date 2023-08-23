LEGOLAND Florida Reveals Menu of Ghoulish Treats for Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party

Say bone-appetite! LEGOLAND Florida Resort is serving up a new monster menu of ghoulishly great treats this Halloween with the return of Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party, select Saturdays and Sundays, September 16th to October 29th.

What’s Happening:

Eat, drink and be scary with these BOO-tastic, limited-time dishes: Sneak over to grab a Do-Nut Wake the Dead Doughnut , a ghoulish Bavarian crème doughnut topped with green glaze, cookie crumbs, green and bone sprinkles, a gummy worm, and chocolate tombstone. Tumble into Halloween with the Squad Ghouls Shake , a mint chocolate milkshake with a purple chocolate rim, whipped cream and spirited sprinkles. Fall into the season with the Happy Harvest Apple Fries , served a la mode with pumpkin spice soft serve, caramel sauce and whipped cream. Snag a cauldron of the Witch’s Brew Soft Serve , featuring lime soft serve and all the fixings for a perfect spell – a spirited sprinkle mix of bats, spiders and gummy worms.



, a cinnamon-sugar churro and dulce de leche ice cream sandwich rolled in spirited sprinkles. Find the spirit with the Monster Potion cocktail and kid-friendly Worm Juice at LEGOLAND Florida Resort hotels.