Complete Lineup of Benefits and Experiences for UOAP Night at Islands of Adventure on August 26th

Universal Orlando has revealed what lucky Passholders can expect during the return of their UOAP Night event on August 26th at Islands of Adventure.

What’s Happening:

For the first time since 2019, Universal Orlando will be hosting a special Annual Passholder night.

The event is set to take place at Islands of Adventure on the night of Saturday, August 26th.

Check-in will be located at the front entrance of Islands of Adventure beginning at 12:00pm for Passholders entering the park and near Port of Entry beginning at 4:00pm for Passholders already inside the park.

Although reservations for the event quickly filled up, here’s a look at what those lucky enough to get in will be treated to during the event: Premier (15%) and Preferred (10%) Passholder food and merchandise discounts apply. Passholder Appreciation Days Passholders receive an additional 10% increase to their existing Food & Beverage discount at UO owned and operated restaurants excluding food and beverage carts and alcoholic beverages when using Mobile Food and Drink Ordering App on the official UOR App. The Passholder exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle souvenir cup will be available for purchase at the UOAP Lounge and Captain America Diner for $17.99 + tax, while supplies last.



Passholders will receive $6.99 + tax activations on Coca-Cola Freestyle refills during the event.

Exclusive Passholder Appreciation Days Menu Items

Exclusive Passholder Night Menu Items available for purchase: NEW – Starbucks Cookies & Cream Cold Brew Cold brew with a touch vanilla, topped with a sweet cookie cold foam Tall – $5.49 + tax Grande – $5.99 + tax Venti – $6.49 + tax NEW – Starbucks Banana Split Frappuccino Blended Frappuccino with Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Java Chips and Banana Topped with Whip and Mocha drizzle Tall – $8.49 + tax Grande – $8.99 + tax Venti – $9.49 + tax

Standard Passholder parking entitlements are valid for the event.

The UOAP Lounge will be open during the exclusive event hours of 7:00pm – 11:00pm.

Passholder Collectible Art Print available in the UOAP Lounge

Passholder merchandise will be available for purchase, while supplies last, at the UOAP Lounge, Islands of Adventure Trading Company and Jurassic Outfitters during the event, while supplies last.

Passholder dedicated last seating at Mythos Restaurant and Confisco Grille at 7:00pm (must have blue UOAP wristband for last seating).

Colorvision photographers will be available from 7:00pm – 11:00pm.

Open Attractions and Venues

Port of Entry

Attractions/Shows/Entertainment

Select Character Meet & Greets

DJ Dance Party

Shopping

Islands of Adventure Trading Company

Dining

Confisco Grille – Last seating will be at 7:00pm for Passholders only

Backwater Bar – Open until 10:30pm

Port of Entry Lemon Slush

Starbucks

Seuss Landing

Attractions/Shows/Entertainment

The Cat in the Hat

Caro-Seuss-el

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish

The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride!

Select Character Meet & Greets

Shopping

Cats, Hats and Things

Snookers & Snookers Sweet Candy Cookers

Dining

Hop on Pop Ice Cream Shop

Green Eggs and Ham Cafe

The Lost Continent

Attractions/Shows/Entertainment

Coca-Cola Zone with lounge area and DJ

Dining

Mythos Restaurant – Last seating will be at 7:00pm for Passholders only

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade

Attractions/Shows/Entertainment

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

Flight of the Hippogriff

Select Character Meet & Greets

The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle – Show times at 8:30pm, 9:00pm, 9:30pm, 9:45pm, 10:00pm

Shopping

Dervish and Banges

Filch’s Emporium of Confiscated Goods

Honeydukes

Ollivanders

Owl Post

Dining

Three Broomsticks

Hog’s Head

Butterbeer Cart

Snowman Cart

Jurassic Park

Attractions/Shows/Entertainment

Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Jurassic Park River Adventure Ride

Skull Island: Reign of Kong

Select Character Meet & Greets

Shopping

Jurassic Outfitters

Dinostore

Dining

Thunder Falls Terrace

Kong Cart

Jurassic Park Popcorn Cart

Pizza Predattoria

The Burger Digs

The Watering Hole

Toon Lagoon

Attractions/Shows/Entertainment

UOAP Lounge

Dining

Wimpy’s Burgers

Blondie’s

Toon Popcorn

Marvel Super Hero Island

Attractions/Shows/Entertainment

The Incredible Hulk Coaster

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man

Doctor Doom’s FearFall

Select Character Meet & Greets

Shopping

Spider-Man Shop

Marvel Alterniverse Store

Dining

Cafe 4

Marvel Super Hero Island Popcorn Cart

Marvel Super Hero Island Snacks and Drinks Cart

Captain America Diner