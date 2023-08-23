Complete Lineup of Benefits and Experiences for UOAP Night at Islands of Adventure on August 26th

Universal Orlando has revealed what lucky Passholders can expect during the return of their UOAP Night event on August 26th at Islands of Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- For the first time since 2019, Universal Orlando will be hosting a special Annual Passholder night.
- The event is set to take place at Islands of Adventure on the night of Saturday, August 26th.
- Check-in will be located at the front entrance of Islands of Adventure beginning at 12:00pm for Passholders entering the park and near Port of Entry beginning at 4:00pm for Passholders already inside the park.
- Although reservations for the event quickly filled up, here’s a look at what those lucky enough to get in will be treated to during the event:
- Premier (15%) and Preferred (10%) Passholder food and merchandise discounts apply.
- Passholder Appreciation Days Power and Seasonal Passholder 10% dining discount applies.
- Passholders receive an additional 10% increase to their existing Food & Beverage discount at UO owned and operated restaurants excluding food and beverage carts and alcoholic beverages when using Mobile Food and Drink Ordering App on the official UOR App.
- The Passholder exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle souvenir cup will be available for purchase at the UOAP Lounge and Captain America Diner for $17.99 + tax, while supplies last.
- Passholders will receive $6.99 + tax activations on Coca-Cola Freestyle refills during the event.
- Exclusive Passholder Appreciation Days Menu Items available for purchase.
- Exclusive Passholder Night Menu Items available for purchase:
- NEW – Starbucks Cookies & Cream Cold Brew
- Cold brew with a touch vanilla, topped with a sweet cookie cold foam
- Tall – $5.49 + tax
- Grande – $5.99 + tax
- Venti – $6.49 + tax
- NEW – Starbucks Banana Split Frappuccino
- Blended Frappuccino with Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Java Chips and Banana Topped with Whip and Mocha drizzle
- Tall – $8.49 + tax
- Grande – $8.99 + tax
- Venti – $9.49 + tax
- Standard Passholder parking entitlements are valid for the event.
- The UOAP Lounge will be open during the exclusive event hours of 7:00pm – 11:00pm.
- Passholder Collectible Art Print available in the UOAP Lounge
- Passholder merchandise will be available for purchase, while supplies last, at the UOAP Lounge, Islands of Adventure Trading Company and Jurassic Outfitters during the event, while supplies last.
- Passholder dedicated last seating at Mythos Restaurant and Confisco Grille at 7:00pm (must have blue UOAP wristband for last seating).
- Colorvision photographers will be available from 7:00pm – 11:00pm.
Open Attractions and Venues
Port of Entry
Attractions/Shows/Entertainment
- Select Character Meet & Greets
- DJ Dance Party
Shopping
- Islands of Adventure Trading Company
Dining
- Confisco Grille – Last seating will be at 7:00pm for Passholders only
- Backwater Bar – Open until 10:30pm
- Port of Entry Lemon Slush
- Starbucks
Seuss Landing
Attractions/Shows/Entertainment
- The Cat in the Hat
- Caro-Seuss-el
- One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish
- The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride!
- Select Character Meet & Greets
Shopping
- Cats, Hats and Things
- Snookers & Snookers Sweet Candy Cookers
Dining
- Hop on Pop Ice Cream Shop
- Green Eggs and Ham Cafe
The Lost Continent
Attractions/Shows/Entertainment
- Coca-Cola Zone with lounge area and DJ
Dining
- Mythos Restaurant – Last seating will be at 7:00pm for Passholders only
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade
Attractions/Shows/Entertainment
- Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure
- Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey
- Flight of the Hippogriff
- Select Character Meet & Greets
- The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle – Show times at 8:30pm, 9:00pm, 9:30pm, 9:45pm, 10:00pm
Shopping
- Dervish and Banges
- Filch’s Emporium of Confiscated Goods
- Honeydukes
- Ollivanders
- Owl Post
Dining
- Three Broomsticks
- Hog’s Head
- Butterbeer Cart
- Snowman Cart
Jurassic Park
Attractions/Shows/Entertainment
- Jurassic World VelociCoaster
- Jurassic Park River Adventure Ride
- Skull Island: Reign of Kong
- Select Character Meet & Greets
Shopping
- Jurassic Outfitters
- Dinostore
Dining
- Thunder Falls Terrace
- Kong Cart
- Jurassic Park Popcorn Cart
- Pizza Predattoria
- The Burger Digs
- The Watering Hole
Toon Lagoon
Attractions/Shows/Entertainment
- UOAP Lounge
Dining
- Wimpy’s Burgers
- Blondie’s
- Toon Popcorn
Marvel Super Hero Island
Attractions/Shows/Entertainment
- The Incredible Hulk Coaster
- The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man
- Doctor Doom’s FearFall
- Select Character Meet & Greets
Shopping
- Spider-Man Shop
- Marvel Alterniverse Store
Dining
- Cafe 4
- Marvel Super Hero Island Popcorn Cart
- Marvel Super Hero Island Snacks and Drinks Cart
- Captain America Diner
