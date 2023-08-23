Walt Disney World Golf Offering a Series of Fall 2023 Junior Golf Clinics

Walt Disney World Golf is offering a series of Junior Golf Clinics this fall, taking place various dates from September through December.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World Golf will be offering a series of Junior Golf Clinics this fall.
- Each camp will be a 4-day series with various dates from September through December.
- Additional information and a registration form are available here.
- You can also contact Michael Schlager, PGA Direction of Instruction, directly at (407) 454-5096 or via email at [email protected].
- Space is limited, so if you are interested, it's recommended that you sign up soon!
Dates and Details:
- These sessions are for young golfers, ages 7 to 17, and will include both on-course coaching and play, as well as skills development (full swing, short game, putting), led by our PGA of America Professionals.
- Each camp will be a 4-day series with various dates from September through December, and will be hosted at either Disney’s Palm, Disney’s Magnolia or Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Courses, depending on dates chosen.
On-Course Coaching and Play Camps:
- $275 / $240 DVC, Military and Cast Members, per golfer, per 4 day series
Wednesdays – 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm
- September 6, 13, 20 and 27
- October 4, 11, 18 and 25
- November 1, 8, 15 and 29
Fridays – 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm
- September 8, 15, 22 and 29
- October 6, 13, 20 and 27
- November 3, 10, 17 and December 1
Skills Development Camps:
- $150 / $125 DVC, Military and Cast Members, per golfer, per 4 day series
Saturdays – 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm
- September 9, 16, 23 and 30
- October 7, 14, 21 and 28
- November 4, 11, 18 and December 2
