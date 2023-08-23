Walt Disney World Golf Offering a Series of Fall 2023 Junior Golf Clinics

Walt Disney World Golf is offering a series of Junior Golf Clinics this fall, taking place various dates from September through December.

What’s Happening:

Each camp will be a 4-day series with various dates from September through December.

Additional information and a registration form are available here

You can also contact Michael Schlager, PGA Direction of Instruction, directly at (407) 454-5096 or via email at [email protected].

Space is limited, so if you are interested, it's recommended that you sign up soon!

Dates and Details:

These sessions are for young golfers, ages 7 to 17, and will include both on-course coaching and play, as well as skills development (full swing, short game, putting), led by our PGA of America Professionals.

Each camp will be a 4-day series with various dates from September through December, and will be hosted at either Disney's Palm, Disney's Magnolia or Disney's Oak Trail Golf Courses, depending on dates chosen.

On-Course Coaching and Play Camps:

$275 / $240 DVC, Military and Cast Members, per golfer, per 4 day series

Wednesdays – 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm

September 6, 13, 20 and 27

October 4, 11, 18 and 25

November 1, 8, 15 and 29

Fridays – 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm

September 8, 15, 22 and 29

October 6, 13, 20 and 27

November 3, 10, 17 and December 1

Skills Development Camps:

$150 / $125 DVC, Military and Cast Members, per golfer, per 4 day series

Saturdays – 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm

September 9, 16, 23 and 30

October 7, 14, 21 and 28

November 4, 11, 18 and December 2