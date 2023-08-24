Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store Facade Now Up at Universal Studios Florida

We are just about a week away from getting to explore a haunted comic shop at Universal Studios Florida. The facade for the new Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store has popped up today.

While shopping the latest Halloween Horror Nights merchandise and treats in an all-new Tribute Store, guests will be able to enter a mysterious NYC Comic Book Shop and experience the “Tribute to Terror” by stepping into the pages of this original, terrifying, horror comic book.

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off next Friday, though in years past, the Tribute Store has opened in the days prior as a preview of sorts.

While we don’t know exactly when we’ll be able to step into this terrifying comic book, guests can now walk right up to the windows for a peek at what’s to come.

Guests also have the opportunity to be a part of this Tribute Store as they can now choose one of five comic book covers .

After they’re displayed in the Tribute Store for the duration of the event, guests will receive a full comic with their cover.

These comics and personalized variant covers can be purchased at three locations across Universal Orlando The Five & Dime The Hollywood Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida The All Hallows Eve Boutique at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

These comic covers can be purchased now for $89 plus tax.

And while we’re waiting for the Tribute Store to open, guests can head over to Islands of Adventure and stop by the All Hallows Eve Boutique, which was just recently transformed for Halloween Horror Nights 32.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 1st at Universal Studios Florida. Check out the full event lineup here.