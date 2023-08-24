New Marvel Throg Shoulder Plush Available in Walt Disney World

Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor… even if he’s a frog. That’s right, Marvel fans. You can now pick up a new Throg shoulder plush in the Walt Disney World parks.

For $22.99, you can have the Frog of Thunder himself perch upon your shoulder the next time you visit a Walt Disney World park.

We spotted this new Throg shoulder plush today in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The small plush comes with a magnet to attach to your shirt so Throg can follow you into battle wherever you may go.