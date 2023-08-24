New Marvel Throg Shoulder Plush Available in Walt Disney World

Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor… even if he’s a frog. That’s right, Marvel fans. You can now pick up a new Throg shoulder plush in the Walt Disney World parks.
- For $22.99, you can have the Frog of Thunder himself perch upon your shoulder the next time you visit a Walt Disney World park.
- We spotted this new Throg shoulder plush today in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom and have previously seen it in Keystone Clothiers in Disney’s Hollywood Studios as well.
- The small plush comes with a magnet to attach to your shirt so Throg can follow you into battle wherever you may go.
- Throg made his Marvel Comics debut in “Lockjaw and the Pet Avengers #1″ in 2009.
- The character was once a human but was transformed into a frog by a witch. Shortly after, he proved himself worthy and was able to lift a sliver of Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, transforming himself into the Frog of Thunder, or Throg.
- Believe it or not, the character has actually made a very brief appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He can be seen in the fifth episode of Marvel’s Loki, titled “Journey Into Mystery,” on Disney+.
- And now, he can join you on your next trip to the Disney Parks thanks to this now shoulder plush.