Go Behind the Magic of Charlotte Tilbury’s Collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios

Earlier this month, Charlotte Tilbury launched a multifaceted collection, celebrating 10 magical years of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty and 100 years of Disney. Showcasing specially created products, content, technology, experiences and an all-new animated short produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, the collaboration brings together global talent to create a bespoke experience that honors innovation in the two iconic brands. To complement the milestone, a new dedicated pop-up store, limited edition products and 10 new makeup looks inspired by beloved Disney characters were revealed.

This collaboration comes to life in an all-new mixed-reality short produced in collaboration with both the Walt Disney Animation Studios and Charlotte Tilbury herself.

Charlotte visited the Walt Disney Animation Studios in Los Angeles to meet with lead animator, Eric Goldberg and special products producer, Dorothy McKim to help create the vision behind her character and develop this bespoke short for beauty lovers, Disney fans and beyond.

Watch Charlotte’s interview with Eric Goldberg below:

And here’s the special animated short, transforming Charlotte Tilbury into a fantastical, animated world:

