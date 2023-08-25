Disney’s “The Lion King Musical” Teaming with New York Liberty at Barclays Center

Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway is teaming up with the New York Liberty to bring the Pridelands to Barclays Center.

This special The Lion King event will take place on Thursday, September 7th as New York City's home team takes on the Los Angeles Sparks at 7:00pm ET.

event will take place on Thursday, September 7th as New York City's home team takes on the Los Angeles Sparks at 7:00pm ET. With a special halftime show, giveaways, and in-concourse opportunities to experience The Lion King , fans won't want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience.

, fans won't want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience. You can get your tickets now

About Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway: