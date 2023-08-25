Disney’s “The Lion King Musical” Teaming with New York Liberty at Barclays Center

Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway is teaming up with the New York Liberty to bring the Pridelands to Barclays Center.
- This special The Lion King event will take place on Thursday, September 7th as New York City's home team takes on the Los Angeles Sparks at 7:00pm ET.
- With a special halftime show, giveaways, and in-concourse opportunities to experience The Lion King, fans won't want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience.
- You can get your tickets now.
About Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway:
- The Lion King, which opened on November 13th, 1997, is a musical based on the 1994 Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated feature film of the same name with music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, along with additional music and lyrics by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer.
- The show, which celebrated its 10,000th performance in May, has had over 100 million audience members worldwide, has won 70 major theatre awards, has had 25 productions around the world, and is the 3rd longest running Broadway show ever.
- Julie Taymor, the director, costume designer and mask co-designer for the musical, became the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a musical and is still involved with the show.
- The Lion King is only the third Broadway production to have reached the quarter-century milestone.