Bob Iger Congratulates “The Lion King” on Broadway For 10,000 Performances

Disney CEO Bob Iger is taking to Twitter to celebrate 10,000 performances of The Lion King on Broadway, another milestone for the acclaimed musical.
What’s Happening:
- The CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, has retweeted a tweet from The Lion King on Broadway and congratulating them on the eve of their 10,000th performance on Broadway.
- Iger tweeted “Congratulations to @TheLionKing ahead of today's 10,000th performance on Broadway! What an honor it has been to entertain so many people over 25 years! And to the fantastic cast and crew – break a leg!”
- The show, originally debuted in 1997, has had over 100 million audience members worldwide, has won 70 major theatre awards, has had 25 productions around the world, and is the 3rd longest running Broadway show ever.
- The Lion King opened on November 13th, 1997, and is a musical based on the 1994 Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated feature film of the same name with music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, along with additional music and lyrics by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer.
- Julie Taymor, the director, costume designer and mask co-designer for the musical, became the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a musical and is still involved with the show. The milestone is only the third time a Broadway production has reached the quarter-century milestone.
