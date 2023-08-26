Destination D23 Shopping Spree Available for D23 Gold Members

We’re a couple of weeks away from the start of Destination D23 at Walt Disney World and D23 has announced that D23 Gold Members will have the chance to take advantage of the shopping opportunities at this year’s event even if they couldn’t get a ticket.

The Destination D23 Shopping Spree will allow D23 Gold Members to shop at the three exclusive locations for Destination D23: Mickey’s of Glendale, the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store Ink & Paint The Walt Disney Company Store

Each shopping location will provide members with an incredible selection of Disney products that’ll allow you to show off your fandom with pride.

Mickey’s of Glendale will once again feature a selection of exclusive Destination D23 and Walt Disney Imagineering merchandise.

The new Ink and Paint Marketplace will feature an assortment from fan-favorite brands, including Lug, Sunglass Hut, Collectors Editions, Citizen, and more.

And The Walt Disney Company Store will feature your favorite D23: The Official Disney Fan Club-branded merchandise and other company exclusives.

Shopping windows will give members access to all three shopping locations.

The shopping windows will be as follows:

Saturday, September 9, 2023 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., 3 p.m. – 4 p.m., 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 10, 2023 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Event ticket includes: Access to pop-up shopping areas on the second floor of Disney’s Contemporary Resort—Mickey’s of Glendale, The Walt Disney Company Store, and the Ink & Paint Marketplace—during a designated date and time Exclusive D23 Shopping Spree tote bag D23-exclusive collectible patch available only to Destination D23 and D23 Shopping Spree ticket holders

Tickets are $12 each and you can get yours here

D23 Gold Members who do not have Destination D23 tickets can participate in this separate, specially ticketed experience, but the event ticket does not include any access to Destination D23 panels, presentations, or experiences.

Also, those with tickets to Destination D23 do not need to purchase a ticket to the Shopping Spree, as Destination D23 ticket holders will have priority access to these shopping experiences throughout the weekend.

This event is for D23 Gold Members only, and one (1) ticket is allowed per Gold Member. Guests are not permitted to join.

More on Destination D23: