Photos: Mousewares Collection Available in Walt Disney World

Everyone wants to add a little Disney magic to their home, even when they are currently wandering around Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Well, we spotted the new Mousewares line on a recent visit to the park and it’s exactly the Disney magic we’re talking about.

We saw the new Mousewares kitchenware line in the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom this week.

This new collection features everything from kitchen towels and utensil holders to coffee presses and corn cob holders.

And the best part is, this collection is also available online at shopDisney. Check out the link below each product to order your own now.

There is even more from the Mousewares collection available now on shopDisney.