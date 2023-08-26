Photos: Mousewares Collection Available in Walt Disney World

Everyone wants to add a little Disney magic to their home, even when they are currently wandering around Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Well, we spotted the new Mousewares line on a recent visit to the park and it’s exactly the Disney magic we’re talking about.
- We saw the new Mousewares kitchenware line in the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom this week.
- This new collection features everything from kitchen towels and utensil holders to coffee presses and corn cob holders.
- And the best part is, this collection is also available online at shopDisney. Check out the link below each product to order your own now.
Mickey Mouse ''Making Magic'' Kitchen Towel ($19.99)
Mickey Mouse Coffee Press ($39.99)
Mickey Mouse Utensil Holder ($39.99)
Mickey Mouse Stirring Stick Set ($24.99)
Mickey Mouse and Friends Mug and Coffee Stencil Set ($29.99)
Mickey Mouse and Friends Tidbit Plates with Caddy Set ($39.99)
Mickey Mouse Corn Cob Holders Set ($14.99)
Mickey Mouse and Friends Tea Storage Container ($24.99)
Mickey Mouse and Friends Coffee Storage Container ($24.99)
There is even more from the Mousewares collection available now on shopDisney.
