Magical Floral & Gifts Takes Over as Flower and Gift Destination for Walt Disney World

Taking effect today, Walt Disney World Resort has transitioned its Floral & Gifts operations to a new Central Florida third-party vendor, Florida Fresh Floral.

News of this switch to Florida Fresh Flora was first reported back in June

As of today, the Disney Floral and Gifts website Magical Floral & Gifts site

Magical Floral & Gifts offers the following information on their ‘About Us’ page Welcome to Magical Floral and Gifts by Florida Fresh Floral, LLC. We are the premier destination for beautiful gift and snack baskets, themed balloon bouquets, and enchanting floral arrangements, all designed to celebrate your special moments while visiting the Walt Disney World Resort. With nearly 40 years of instinctively creative designs, We have been an integral part of the Central Florida community. We have delighted countless customers with our expertly crafted floral arrangements and gifts. Our commitment to excellence has earned us a reputation as a trusted and beloved florist.

Guests can still order an array of gift boxes, balloons and flowers from Magical Floral & Gifts to be delivered to their Walt Disney World Resort hotel.

Magical Floral & Gifts delivers 7 days a week to any open resort hotels at Walt Disney World Resort, as well as open Good Neighbor hotels located on Walt Disney World Resort property.

All packages will be delivered to the resort or hotel front desk at Walt Disney Worl Resort based on the selected delivery date.

Guests must be present for their gift to be delivered to their room or it can be picked up at the resort’s front desk.

Any order placed by 1PM EST will be delivered that day. For orders placed after 1PM EST, delivery will be made the following day.