Walt Disney World to Transition Floral & Gifts Operations to Third-Party Vendor

Walt Disney World has announced that they will soon be transitioning their Floral & Gifts operations to a third-party vendor.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning August 27th, 2023, Walt Disney World Resort will transition its Floral & Gifts operations to a new Central Florida third-party vendor, Florida Fresh Floral.
  • As a result, guests will no longer have the option to add floral, gifts and other related Disney Resort hotel in-room amenities to Walt Disney Travel Company packages.
  • These amenities can continue to be added to any Walt Disney Travel Company packages that will be fulfilled on or before August 26th.
  • Any guest orders that have been placed through Disney Floral & Gifts for August 27th or later will be fully refunded.
  • More information on how to place an order through the new third-party vendor, Florida Fresh Floral, will be available after August 27th.

