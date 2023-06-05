Walt Disney World to Transition Floral & Gifts Operations to Third-Party Vendor

Walt Disney World has announced that they will soon be transitioning their Floral & Gifts operations to a third-party vendor.

What’s Happening:

Beginning August 27th, 2023, Walt Disney World Resort will transition its Floral & Gifts operations to a new Central Florida third-party vendor, Florida Fresh Floral.

As a result, guests will no longer have the option to add floral, gifts and other related Disney Resort hotel in-room amenities to Walt Disney Travel Company packages.

These amenities can continue to be added to any Walt Disney Travel Company packages that will be fulfilled on or before August 26th.

Any guest orders that have been placed through Disney Floral & Gifts for August 27th or later will be fully refunded.

More information on how to place an order through the new third-party vendor, Florida Fresh Floral, will be available after August 27th.

