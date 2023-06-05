Photos: “Share Your Pride” at Disney Springs with Decor and Special Food Offerings

Disney Springs is celebrating Pride Month with decorations, some special food offerings and more.

Banners can be found all throughout the Walt Disney World shopping and dining district inviting guests to “Share Your Pride.”

This Mickey-shaped Pride heart featuring the LGBTQI+ flag can be found in the heart of Town Center.

Another photo-op featuring a Pride-colored Mickey worked into “LOVE” can be found over by Once Upon a Toy in the Marketplace.

A variety of dining locations in Disney Springs and across Walt Disney World have special items for Pride Month, including this Pride Roulade at Amorette’s Patisserie. Click here for the complete Pride Month Foodie Guide.

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is getting in on the Pride celebration by offering a delightful Rainbow Donut, as well as special ripple art prints.

We’re celebrating PRIDE 🏳️‍🌈 all month long with our limited-time Rainbow Donut and special ripple art prints at our @DisneySprings The Landing location and at our @midtowntampa store 💜 pic.twitter.com/HVoV1ku9bw — Joffrey's Coffee (@JoffreysCoffee) June 5, 2023

Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT can also partake in two special Pride photo-ops, shown below.

