Disneyland Paris Extends “Avengers: Power the Night” Run Into December and January

In addition to its previously planned return in September, the popular “Avengers: Power the Night” show will also light up the sky at Walt Disney Studios Park this December and January.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland Paris has announced an extended run for their popular “Avengers: Power the Night” show at Walt Disney Studios Park.
  • As previously announced, the nighttime spectacular will be back from September 1st through November 5th, 2023, giving fans a chance to catch another performance, or for those faraway guests to travel to the park to see the night sky come alive.
  • The show will then take a scheduled break from November 6th through December 1st, returning for a second run on December 2nd through January 7th, 2024.
  • “Avengers: Power the Night” features some iconic characters such as Hulk, Spider-Man and Iron Man, while also featuring some newer additions to the MCU, such as the Scarlet Witch and Shang-Chi.
  • Throughout the performance (weather permitting) drones illuminate in the night sky in the shape of familiar Marvel icons, including Thor’s hammer and Captain America’s Shield.
  • Following their successful use in the Disney D-Light show at Disneyland Paris, the Resort once again partnered with the European leader in drone shows, Dronisos, for this show.
  • Composer Marco Marinangeli created the score for the show, starting with the main Avengers theme, before going through themes of each individual character in particular, ending up with an eight minute medley of the best Marvel scores.
  • You can check out a performance of the show in our video below:

