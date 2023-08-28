Cover Revealed for New “Descendants” Book “Beyond the Isle of the Lost” from Melissa De La Cruz

The cover has been revealed for the next book in the popular Descendants series from author Melissa De La Cruz. Beyond the Isle of the Lost will be coming in May, 2024.
- You can see the cover for Melissa De La Cruz’s Beyond the Isle of the Lost in the image above.
- Beyond the Isle of the Lost will be the fifth book in the series based on the popular Descendants film franchise.
- The new book is being touted as a “brand new prequel” and seems to tie into Descendants: The Rise of Red, which will be coming soon to Disney Channel and Disney+.
- Beyond the Isle of the Lost will be available May 7, 2024.
More on The Descendants:
- The Descendants movies unfurled an imaginative mythology of two new lands, idyllic Auradon and the ragtag Isle of the Lost, home to the teenage progeny of Disney's most iconic characters and notably, its most notorious villains.
- The bold new story of Descendants: The Rise of Red will return to these lands and also take audiences through the rabbit hole to the hostile unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a magical, mysterious place made famous in Alice in Wonderland.
- Descendants: The Rise of Red follows the story of Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.
- Lauded filmmaker Jennifer Phang (The Flight Attendant) is the director and co-executive producer of Descendants: The Rise of Red, and the script was written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer (Magic: The Gathering).
- Returning to the franchise is production designer Mark Hofeling (Descendants, Zombies). Suzanne Todd (Noelle) and Gary Marsh are executive producers and the casting directors are Alexis Frank Koczara and Christine Smith Shevchenko (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers).