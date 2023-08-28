Cover Revealed for New “Descendants” Book “Beyond the Isle of the Lost” from Melissa De La Cruz

The cover has been revealed for the next book in the popular Descendants series from author Melissa De La Cruz. Beyond the Isle of the Lost will be coming in May, 2024.

You can see the cover for Melissa De La Cruz's Beyond the Isle of the Lost in the image above.

Beyond the Isle of the Lost will be the fifth book in the series based on the popular Descendants film franchise.

The new book is being touted as a "brand new prequel" and seems to tie into Descendants: The Rise of Red, which will be coming soon to Disney Channel and Disney+.

Beyond the Isle of the Lost will be available May 7, 2024.

