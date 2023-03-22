“Descendants 4” Gets an Official Title “Descendants: The Rise of Red”

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

After going under the working title of The Pocketwatch, the fourth movie in the Descendants franchise has been officially titled Descendants: The Rise of Red.

What's Happening:

  • The title for the upcoming fourth Disney Descendants film has been officially announced.
  • The Pocketwatch was a temporary title and the new musical will bring fans back to Auradon with a new cast of characters.
  • The cast shared that the new title is Descendants: The Rise of Red.
  • You can see the announcement below:

  • The large cast for the film includes:
    • Rita Ora
    • Brandy
    • China Anne McClain
    • Kylie Cantrall
    • Dara Reneé
    • Malia Baker
    • Ruby Rose Turner
    • Morgan Dudley
    • Joshua Colley
    • Melanie Paxson
    • Sam Morelos
    • Anthony Pyatt
    • Peder Lindell
    • Mars
    • Tristan Padil
    • Kabir Bery
    • Grace Narducci
    • Aiza Azaar
    • Jeremy Swift
    • Leonardo Nam
  • More information on all these cast members' roles can be found here.
  • Descendants: The Rise of Red is coming soon to Disney Channel and Disney+.

Descendants: The Rise of Red Synopsis:

  • The new story finds polar opposites Red and Chloe crossing paths at a momentous celebration in Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out.
  • In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter’s son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now