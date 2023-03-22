“Descendants 4” Gets an Official Title “Descendants: The Rise of Red”

After going under the working title of The Pocketwatch, the fourth movie in the Descendants franchise has been officially titled Descendants: The Rise of Red.
- The title for the upcoming fourth Disney Descendants film has been officially announced.
- The Pocketwatch was a temporary title and the new musical will bring fans back to Auradon with a new cast of characters.
- The cast shared that the new title is Descendants: The Rise of Red.
- The large cast for the film includes:
- Rita Ora
- Brandy
- China Anne McClain
- Kylie Cantrall
- Dara Reneé
- Malia Baker
- Ruby Rose Turner
- Morgan Dudley
- Joshua Colley
- Melanie Paxson
- Sam Morelos
- Anthony Pyatt
- Peder Lindell
- Mars
- Tristan Padil
- Kabir Bery
- Grace Narducci
- Aiza Azaar
- Jeremy Swift
- Leonardo Nam
- More information on all these cast members' roles can be found here.
- Descendants: The Rise of Red is coming soon to Disney Channel and Disney+.
Descendants: The Rise of Red Synopsis:
- The new story finds polar opposites Red and Chloe crossing paths at a momentous celebration in Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out.
- In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter’s son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.
