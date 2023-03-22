“Descendants 4” Gets an Official Title “Descendants: The Rise of Red”

After going under the working title of The Pocketwatch, the fourth movie in the Descendants franchise has been officially titled Descendants: The Rise of Red.

What's Happening:

The title for the upcoming fourth Disney Descendants film has been officially announced.

was a temporary title and the new musical will bring fans back to Auradon with a new cast of characters. The cast shared that the new title is Descendants: The Rise of Red .

. You can see the announcement below:

You heard it here first — the next #DisneyDescendants movie is titled Descendants: The Rise of Red ❤ pic.twitter.com/iq14yBagPF — Descendants (@descendants) March 21, 2023

The large cast for the film includes: Rita Ora Brandy China Anne McClain Kylie Cantrall Dara Reneé Malia Baker Ruby Rose Turner Morgan Dudley Joshua Colley Melanie Paxson Sam Morelos Anthony Pyatt Peder Lindell Mars Tristan Padil Kabir Bery Grace Narducci Aiza Azaar Jeremy Swift Leonardo Nam

Descendants: The Rise of Red is coming soon to Disney Channel Disney+

Descendants: The Rise of Red Synopsis:

The new story finds polar opposites Red and Chloe crossing paths at a momentous celebration in Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out.

In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter’s son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.