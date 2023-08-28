Meet Aiko Maki from Marvel’s Upcoming Comic Series “G.O.D.S.”

The highly-anticipated series will introduce fans to an exciting new cast of characters, some of which readers have already met this summer in special bonus pages in select titles.

From powerful mystics to daring scientists to chaos bringers, these characters exist outside the fight between good and evil and devote their time to upholding the very building blocks of creation. They may be new to readers but they’ve been scheming and clashing with each other for eons and are privy to startling truths your favorite heroes and villains wish they knew!

This week, some of the major players of G.O.D.S. will be spotlighted in special teasers and concept art.

On Friday, fans got to know Wyn, Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be . Now, meet his opposition, and ex-wife, Aiko Maki.

While Wyn deals with magic and the likes of Doctor Strange, Aiko honors the rules of science and calls Mister Fantastic and Black Panther colleagues.