Walt Disney World Temporarily Waives Cancelation Fees Ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

Walt Disney World has announced that they will temporarily be waiving cancelation fees for booked trips to the Resort, due to the imminent arrival of Tropical Storm Idalia.

What’s Happening:

Although the Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions, some modifications to hotel cancelation policies have been made.

Guests may reschedule their trip or cancel their stay, and any customary cancelation fees will be waived.

Disney states that they are “closely monitoring the path of the projected weather as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.”

A Tropical Storm Watch is currently in effect

Please note that Walt Disney World does not currently have any policy in play for Tropical Storms. However, if the storm reaches Hurricane level, then the Hurricane Policy will take effect.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for news on all the effects Tropical Storm Idalia may have on the Central Florida area.

Walt Disney World Hurricane Policy:

If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area—or for your place of residence—within 7 days of your scheduled arrival date, you may call in advance to reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Company Disney Resort hotel packages and most room only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancelation or change fees imposed by Disney.

If you did not book your vacation through the Walt Disney Travel Company, you should contact your travel agent or tour operator directly for information relating to the cancelation and change policies that apply to your package.

If you instead want to reschedule your vacation, you also can. Cast Members will be able to reschedule your vacation to your new desired travel dates if the same special offer is available. If the same special offer is not available Cast Members will assist by identifying alternate offers during your new desired travel dates. All amounts you paid to the Walt Disney Travel Company for rooms, park tickets, dining plans and other Disney products and services will be applied toward your new reservation.

Any discounts or special offers applicable to your original confirmed vacation may not apply to the rescheduled vacation travel dates. You are responsible for applicable package pricing for the new vacation dates.

This policy also applies to Disney's Vero Beach Resort Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort