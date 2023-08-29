Discovery Cove Closed Wednesday, August 30th Due to Hurricane Idalia

Discovery Cove, the all-inclusive tropical day resort at SeaWorld Orlando, will be closed tomorrow, August 30th, due to Hurricane Idalia.
What’s Happening:
- Discovery Cove is an all-inclusive day resort where you and your family can enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to swim with dolphins, snorkel with thousands of tropical fish and rays, hand-feed exotic birds and unwind on pristine beaches. With no lines throughout the park, you can plan your adventure at your own pace.
- Due to the nature of the resort, and in an abundance of caution, Discovery Cove will be closed on Wednesday, August 30th as Hurricane Idalia touches down on the west coast of Florida.
- Discovery Cove joins Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and its neighboring water park Adventure Island in announcing closures for Wednesday.
- Operation of Discovery Cove is expected to resume on Thursday, August 31st.
- If your reservation is impacted, Discovery Cove asks that you email [email protected] to rebook your visit.
- At this time, SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando are expected to remain open.