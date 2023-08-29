Grand Virtual Reveal of the Disney Treasure Postponed to Tuesday, September 5th

Disney Cruise Line has postponed the grand reveal of what awaits inside their newest ship, the Disney Treasure, due to Hurricane Idalia.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line previously announced

With the brunt of Hurricane Idalia hitting Florida on Wednesday morning, it seems Disney has decided to push back the reveal.

The first look at the Disney Treasure will now take place on Tuesday, September 5th at 11:00 a.m. ET.

There will be never-before-released details, including world-class dining, immersive family entertainment, and unique spaces coming to the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

For a peek into what may await guests aboard the Disney Treasure, check out Alex’s opening of a special treasure chest

You may have already seen some Disney Treasure sneak peeks, including how the ship’s design will be inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration and will feature the theme of adventure.

There have also been details about the ship's Grand Hall, which is "inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, draws on real-world influences from Asia and Africa, and pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Disney’s classic tale, Aladdin ."

." The signature atrium character statue – a Disney Cruise Line tradition – will feature Aladdin, Jasmine and Magic Carpet soaring together toward a whole new world of adventure.

Following the Disney Wish, which set sail last July, the Disney Treasure is the second of three new ships planned through 2025. The Wish class ships are powered by liquefied natural gas and feature 1,254 guest staterooms.

The Disney Treasure is scheduled for delivery in 2024.