Foodie Guide to Early Halloween Treats at Disney Springs and Walt Disney World Hotels

As fall arrives, so do the treats! In the coming weeks, delicious delights will be landing at various locations at Disney Springs and select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, with even more goodies coming in October. Let’s take a look through the delicious new offerings arriving beginning September 1st in a new Foodie Guide.

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available Sept. 6 through Oct. 31)

Jack Skellington Éclair: Pumpkin cream éclair (New)

Sally Éclair: Caramel-chocolate éclair (New)

Oogie Boogie Cream Puff: Cream puff filled with cookies ‘n cream mousse and topped with whipped cream (New)

Maleficent Petit Cake: Layers of vanilla chiffon, caramel, shortbread crumble, and milk chocolate mousse (New)

Mummy Mickey Mouse Dome Cake: Layers of peanut butter-milk chocolate mousse, chewy caramel, peanut crunch, and dark chocolate glaçage (New)

Dockside Margaritas (Available Sept. 6 through Nov. 4)

Frozen Black Cherry and Apple-Lime Margarita: Patrón Silver Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, sweet-and-sour, lime juice, black cherry purée, and Granny Smith apple garnished with an orange wedge and a cherry

The Ganachery

Donald Candy Corn-Chocolate Piñata: White chocolate piñata filled with pumpkin-spiced marshmallows and crisp pearls (New) (Available Sept. 6 through Oct. 31)

Pirate Mickey Chocolate Piñata: Milk chocolate piñata with crisp pearls, chocolate treasure coins, and marshmallow treats (Available Oct. 15 through 31)

Jack Skellington Dark Ganache: Grand Cru medium-roasted, custom blend (New) (Available Sept. 6 through Oct. 31)

Poison Apple Ganache Square: Sour apple ganache enrobed in 65% dark chocolate (Available Sept. 6 through Oct. 31)

Pumpkin Chai Ganache Square (Available Sept. 6 through Oct. 31)

Minnie Trick-or-Treat Chocolate Pop: Caramel ganache pop enrobed in 65% dark chocolate (Available Sept. 6 through Oct. 31)

Caramel Ganache Chocolate Skulls: 65% dark chocolate skulls filled with caramel ganache (Available Oct. 1 through Oct. 31)

Haunted Mansion (Available through Oct. 31)

Hitchhiking Ghosts Chocolate Chiller: A chilling blend of three chocolates, malted milk, and cream (Non-alcoholic) (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 31)

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar

Witch’s Potion: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, St. Augustine Gin, Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur, sweet-and-sour, splash of grenadine, and a splash of soda water garnished with a lemon wheel and hibiscus flower (New) (Available Sept. 6 through Nov. 4)

Cinnamon-Pear Cocktail: Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, pear nectar, lemon juice, and cinnamon simple syrup garnished with a cinnamon stick (Available Sept. 6 through Nov. 30)

Marketplace Snacks (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

Halloween Minnie Waffle Sundae: Bubble waffle filled with chocolate soft-serve, orange sauce, chocolate cream cookies, candy corn, and chocolate sticks (New)

Swirls on the Water (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

Haunted Mansion Cone: Pistachio and purple cheesecake soft-serve swirled in a black vanilla cone with a Hitchhiking Ghosts chocolate medallion (New)

DOLE Whip Sampler: DOLE Whip and vanilla soft-serve with pineapple wedge, pumpkin and salted caramel soft-serve with caramel sauce and caramel crisp pearls, and pistachio soft-serve and purple cheesecake soft-serve with roasted salted pistachios (New)

Apple Cider Slush with Pumpkin Soft Serve: Apple cider, pumpkin soft-serve, and an apple slice (Non-alcoholic) (Alcoholic version available with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky) (New)

Vivoli il Gelato (Currently available)

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bomboloni: An Italian doughnut stuffed with pumpkin cheesecake filling (New)

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bombashake: A milkshake made with pumpkin and cheesecake gelato, caramel sauce, and a Pumpkin Cheesecake Bomboloni on top (New)

Jack-O-Lantern Float: Vanilla gelato, Fanta Orange, and whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)

Monster Shake: Mint Chocolate Chip gelato, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and chocolate chips (Non-alcoholic)

Vampire Float: Vanilla gelato, Sprite, strawberry sauce, and whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)

Outdoor Bars (Available Sept. 6 through Nov. 4)

Apple Cider Cocktail: Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, Stoli Vanil Vodka, apple cider juice, red cranberry juice, and grenadine (New)

Halloween Rum Punch: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur, sweet-and-sour, cranberry juice, and grenadine

Sour Apple Margarita: Patrón Silver Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, DeKuyper Pucker Sour Apple Liqueur, sweet-and-sour, lime juice, and Granny Smith Apple garnished with a lime

Disney’s All-Star Resorts

World Premiere Food Court, Intermission Food Court and End Zone Food Court (Mobile order available)

Chicken Adobo Nachos: Blue corn tortilla chips with grilled chicken adobo, toasted pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, roasted corn pico, and a zesty pumpkin cheese sauce finished with a cilantro-lime crema and yellow corn tortilla strips (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31; not available at World Premiere Food Court)

Mickey Pumpkin Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake-chocolate-ginger torte with almond crumble (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 30)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Boma – Flavors of Africa, Sanaa, Sanaa Lounge, and Victoria Falls Lounge (Available Sept. 15 through Oct. 31)

Doom-ela South African Margarita: Margarita featuring Patrón Silver Tequila with a South African Excelsior Cabernet Sauvignon floater

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Mobile order available)

Chicken Adobo Nachos: Blue corn tortilla chips with grilled chicken adobo, toasted pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, roasted corn pico, and a zesty pumpkin cheese sauce finished with a cilantro-lime crema and yellow corn tortilla strips (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

The Whoopie Monster: Apple and caramel whoopie pie with marshmallow buttercream (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 30; mobile order available)

Pumpkin-Hazelnut Tart: Chocolate tart shell filled with hazelnut ganache and spiced pumpkin cheesecake garnished with chocolate décor and candied pumpkin seeds (New)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31; mobile order available)

Tombstone Sweet: Chocolate cake, chocolate-coffee mousse, caramel-milk chocolate mousse, and ganache

Scat Cat’s Club – Café (Available through Oct. 31)

Ghoulish Delight Beignets: Three Mickey-shaped beignets dusted with cookies and cream powdered sugar and a ghoulish marshmallow crème drizzle

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Riverside Mill Food Court (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31; mobile order available)

Tombstone Sweet: Chocolate cake, chocolate-coffee mousse, caramel-milk chocolate mousse, and ganache

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (Available Sept. 3 through Nov. 25)

Pumpkin Napoleon: Pumpkin diplomat cream, spiced diplomat cream, and dark chocolate (New)

Primo Piatto (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 24; mobile order available)

Pumpkin-Hazelnut-Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake with hazelnut-chocolate swirl, vanilla whipped panna cotta, and a milk chocolate pumpkin coin

Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera (Available Sept. 3 through Nov. 25)

Apple Tarte Tatin: Praline noisette, apricot jelly, and Chantilly cream (New)

Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Good’s Food to Go and The Artist’s Palette (Available Sept. 3 through Nov. 30; mobile order available at The Artist’s Palette only)

Mini Pumpkin: Pumpkin mousse, caramel, dulce crunch, and chocolate décor (New)

Available at Various Disney Resort Hotel Food Courts

(Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31; mobile order available)

Plant-based Monster Cupcake: Allergy-friendly chocolate cupcake with a ghoulish swirl of vanilla buttercream (New) (Plant-based) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) ; Available at the following locations: World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

