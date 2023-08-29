Meet Dimitri from Marvel’s Upcoming New Comic Series “G.O.D.S.”

At the crossroads of science and magic, agents of opposing factions operate on the behest of the pantheon of abstract cosmic beings such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal. This October, they emerge from the shadows as their war erupts into the wider Marvel Universe in Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s “G.O.D.S.”

The highly-anticipated series will introduce fans to an exciting new cast of characters, some of which readers have already met this summer in special bonus pages in select titles. From powerful mystics to daring scientists to chaos bringers, these characters exist outside the fight between good and evil and devote their time to upholding the very building blocks of creation. They may be new to readers but they’ve been scheming and clashing with each other for eons and are privy to startling truths your favorite heroes and villains wish they knew! This week, some of the major players of G.O.D.S. will be spotlighted in special teasers and concept art.

On Friday, fans got to know Wyn, Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be

Although he follows Wyn, Dimitri’s true loyalties lie with the scientific ways of The-Natural-Order-Of-Things. His partnership with Wyn represents the fragile alliance between the greater forces of the universe, but Dimitri is no mere pawn.

In the pages of “G.O.D.S.,” he’ll embark on his own quest to discover his startling history, one that will take him beyond the purview of both parties.

Check him out now in new concept art and teaser images.