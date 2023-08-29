Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: “Encanto,” Marvel Food, and Ahsoka Tano

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirty-fifth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays with an Encanto release, Marvel fun and an Ahsoka Tano pin (currently Disney+ Special Access).

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

This week shopDisney is giving us an artistic take on Mirabel Madrigal, an assortment of Marvel madness, and a pin hailing from a galaxy far, far away.

September 15th marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and guests can commemorate the occasion with a Mirabel pin designed by Rebecca Perez Stodolny.

Marvel characters get an interesting interpretation with food inspired looks themed to pizza and sweets; or you can opt for the Groot “succulent” that seems quite fitting for this sentient tree!

Finally, Star Wars delivers an Ahsoka Tano pin as part of a new merchandise collection tying-in to the Ahsoka series debut on Disney+. Right now the pin is only available to Disney+ subscribers as part of the Special Access shopping opportunity

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Happy Tuesday collectors! Today shopDisney is serving up a special Art of Encanto pin for Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct.15) featuring the lovely Mirabel Madrigal! Marvel fans can share their love of supers with three pins that are on the playful side; while Star Wars has a design of Ahsoka which launched in conjunction with the live-action series on Disney+.

Encanto

Mirabel The Art of Encanto Pin by Rebecca Perez Stodolny – Hispanic Heritage Month – Limited Release – $19.99

Marvel

Groot Pin with Succulent Plant – Guardians of the Galaxy – $14.99

Captain America Shield Pizza Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

Marvel Sweets Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

Ahsoka

Ahsoka Tano Pin – Star Wars – $14.99

More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:

A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.

The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!

Did you miss a week? Check out or Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Page

Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!