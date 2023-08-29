Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: “Encanto,” Marvel Food, and Ahsoka Tano

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirty-fifth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays with an Encanto release, Marvel fun and an Ahsoka Tano pin (currently Disney+ Special Access).
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- This week shopDisney is giving us an artistic take on Mirabel Madrigal, an assortment of Marvel madness, and a pin hailing from a galaxy far, far away.
- September 15th marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and guests can commemorate the occasion with a Mirabel pin designed by Rebecca Perez Stodolny.
- Marvel characters get an interesting interpretation with food inspired looks themed to pizza and sweets; or you can opt for the Groot “succulent” that seems quite fitting for this sentient tree!
- Finally, Star Wars delivers an Ahsoka Tano pin as part of a new merchandise collection tying-in to the Ahsoka series debut on Disney+. Right now the pin is only available to Disney+ subscribers as part of the Special Access shopping opportunity, but will be available to all starting September 1st.
- Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.
- The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with prices ranging from $14.99-$29.99.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Pin-Tastic Tuesday
Happy Tuesday collectors! Today shopDisney is serving up a special Art of Encanto pin for Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct.15) featuring the lovely Mirabel Madrigal! Marvel fans can share their love of supers with three pins that are on the playful side; while Star Wars has a design of Ahsoka which launched in conjunction with the live-action series on Disney+.
Encanto
Mirabel The Art of Encanto Pin by Rebecca Perez Stodolny – Hispanic Heritage Month – Limited Release – $19.99
Marvel
Groot Pin with Succulent Plant – Guardians of the Galaxy – $14.99
Captain America Shield Pizza Pin – Limited Release – $17.99
Marvel Sweets Pin – Limited Release – $17.99
Ahsoka
Ahsoka Tano Pin – Star Wars – $14.99
More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:
- A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.
- The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!
- Did you miss a week? Check out or Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Page to see what pins debuted throughout the campaign.
Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!