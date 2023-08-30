McDonald’s in Brooklyn Transforms Into 1982 to Celebrate “Loki” Season 2

The Scared Timeline is making a detour for some Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce. Ahead of the release of season 2 of Marvel Studios’ Loki, the Disney+ series has teamed up with McDonald’s — which makes a memorable appearance on the timeline — for a chance to travel back to 1982.
What’s Happening:
- McDonald’s latest campaign, the As Featured In Meal, showcases a collection of fan-favorite menu items that have famously appeared across film, television, and music for decades, which also now includes crossing paths with the God of Mischief.
- To celebrate, McDonald's has transported a Brooklyn, New York McDonald’s back to 1982 as seen in the upcoming season.
- Running from Wednesday, August 30th through Friday, September 1st, fans of Loki and Chicken McNuggets don’t need a TemPad to check out the event, which includes:
- Try the As Featured In Meal and eat like your favorite characters and artists with one of three main menu items, plus co-starring sides, and experience 80s pricing on the As Featured In 10-Piece Chicken McNuggets and the As Featured In Big Mac Meals for a limited time
- Take a step through a Time Variance Authority (TVA) timedoor to be transported back to a 1980s McDonald’s restaurant
- See props used during filming of Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 – like Sylvie's uniform, her name tag, the menu board, and much more
- Check out the themed AR feature when you scan the Loki-branded Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce lid on Snapchat, with all-new animated videos available weekly throughout the promotion
- The Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 / McDonald’s event takes place at McDonald’s @ 6620 Bay Parkway, Brooklyn, NY, 11204, and is open to the public Wednesday, August 30th from 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. EST; Thursday, August 31st and Friday, September 1st from 6 a.m. – 12 a.m. EST.
- More photos from the event are available at Marvel.com.
About Loki Season 2:
- Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
- The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
- For all time, always! Loki Season 2 premieres October 6th, 2023 on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now