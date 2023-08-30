McDonald’s in Brooklyn Transforms Into 1982 to Celebrate “Loki” Season 2

The Scared Timeline is making a detour for some Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce. Ahead of the release of season 2 of Marvel Studios’ Loki, the Disney+ series has teamed up with McDonald’s — which makes a memorable appearance on the timeline — for a chance to travel back to 1982.

To celebrate, McDonald's has transported a Brooklyn, New York McDonald’s back to 1982 as seen in the upcoming season.

Running from Wednesday, August 30th through Friday, September 1st, fans of Loki and Chicken McNuggets don’t need a TemPad to check out the event, which includes: Try the As Featured In Meal and eat like your favorite characters and artists with one of three main menu items, plus co-starring sides, and experience 80s pricing on the As Featured In 10-Piece Chicken McNuggets and the As Featured In Big Mac Meals for a limited time Take a step through a Time Variance Authority (TVA) timedoor to be transported back to a 1980s McDonald’s restaurant See props used during filming of Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 – like Sylvie's uniform, her name tag, the menu board, and much more Check out the themed AR feature when you scan the Loki -branded Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce lid on Snapchat, with all-new animated videos available weekly throughout the promotion

The Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 / McDonald's event takes place at McDonald's @ 6620 Bay Parkway, Brooklyn, NY, 11204, and is open to the public Wednesday, August 30th from 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. EST; Thursday, August 31st and Friday, September 1st from 6 a.m. – 12 a.m. EST.

More photos from the event are available at Marvel.com

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.

For all time, always! Loki Season 2 premieres October 6th, 2023 on Disney+.