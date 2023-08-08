“Loki” Season 2 Collaboration Coming Soon to McDonald’s

The Time Variance Authority (TVA) seems to be investigating an anomaly in our timeline that is affecting the most popular fast-food chain in the country, McDonald’s. Marvel fans can expect more details on the restaurant’s Loki collab on August 14th.
What’s Happening:
- McDonald’s posted a cryptic ad on X (formerly Twitter) featuring an old tube TV cycling through clips from TV shows referencing the chain restaurant. Among them was a quick shot from Season 2 of Loki featuring Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) working at a retro-style McDonald’s restaurant serving Loki. The post is captioned “No spoilers.”
- The promo teases that more will be revealed on August 14th, which is believed to be the date a Loki collaboration with McDonald’s begins.
- Thanks to social media posts and some restaurants putting out product early, a Loki-themed packet of sweet and sour sauce has been revealed. However, not much else is known about the extent of the collaboration.
- McDonald’s Happy Meals are currently promoting another Marvel Studios release, The Marvels, which hits theaters on November 10th. Click here for more information.
- Season 2 of Loki kicks off on October 6th on Disney+.
- Stay tuned for more details as they become available.