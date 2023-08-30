BIC Set to Release Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels” Edition Retractable Ballpoint Pens October 29th

BIC will be releasing 4-Color Retractable Ballpoint inspired by Marvel Studios' The Marvels on October 29.

What’s Happening:

The ultimate Super Hero team needs the ultimate team of colors in one pen.

Experience long-lasting ink with BIC 4-Color Retractable Ballpoint inspired by Marvel Studios' The Marvels .

. With four different colors in the same pen, they are the ideal ballpoint pens for writing lists, taking notes, journaling, and more.

The Marvels Edition BIC 4-Color Retractable Ballpoint is a smart choice for art or school supplies.

Edition BIC 4-Color Retractable Ballpoint is a smart choice for art or school supplies. Enhance your note-taking and organization skills with one of these versatile retractable pens.

Plus, the plastic clip easily attaches to pockets, notebooks, and more for quick access on the go. These BIC 4-Color ballpoint pens were designed for convenience so that you can have assorted pens without carrying around a stationery set.

Even better, the retractable pens let you start writing with just one click. Looking for reliable pens for school supplies?

Choose BIC 4-Color Retractable Ballpoint for a high-quality and affordable product you can trust.

Click here

Details: