BIC Set to Release Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels” Edition Retractable Ballpoint Pens October 29th

BIC will be releasing 4-Color Retractable Ballpoint inspired by Marvel Studios' The Marvels on October 29.
What’s Happening:
- The ultimate Super Hero team needs the ultimate team of colors in one pen.
- Experience long-lasting ink with BIC 4-Color Retractable Ballpoint inspired by Marvel Studios' The Marvels.
- With four different colors in the same pen, they are the ideal ballpoint pens for writing lists, taking notes, journaling, and more.
- The Marvels Edition BIC 4-Color Retractable Ballpoint is a smart choice for art or school supplies.
- Enhance your note-taking and organization skills with one of these versatile retractable pens.
- Plus, the plastic clip easily attaches to pockets, notebooks, and more for quick access on the go. These BIC 4-Color ballpoint pens were designed for convenience so that you can have assorted pens without carrying around a stationery set.
- Even better, the retractable pens let you start writing with just one click. Looking for reliable pens for school supplies?
- Choose BIC 4-Color Retractable Ballpoint for a high-quality and affordable product you can trust.
- Click here to pre-order.
Details:
- Versatile 1.0mm medium point ballpoint pens make great Marvel gifts.
- Long-lasting ink is excellent for crafts, school, or office supplies.
- These Marvel Studios-themed BIC pens feature four colors in one convenient pen: black, blue, red, and green.
- Retractable pens with a comfortable wide barrel.
- Lanyard hole and built-in clip to keep it with you.
- Pens feature Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, Photon, and Goose the Flerken.