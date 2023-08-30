“Daily Wager” Returning to ESPN HQ in Bristol in September

ESPN’s sports betting news and information program is coming home. Daily Wager – which debuted on March 11, 2019 in Bristol, CT – will return to ESPN headquarters on Thursday, September 7 after a little over three years at The LINQ Hotel + Experience studio in Las Vegas.

A new schedule featuring a weekly Saturday morning show at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2 will be added following the show’s new location to get fans ready for the full slate of football action across the country each and every week.

The full schedule will be Thursdays-Mondays on ESPN2.

Daily Wager Schedule: Mondays – 4 PM ET Tuesdays and Wednesdays – Off Thursdays – 6 PM ET Fridays – 6 PM ET Saturdays – 11 AM ET Sundays – 9 AM ET

Schedule: Earlier this month, ESPN announced an agreement with PENN Entertainment

What they’re saying: