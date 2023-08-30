Tornado Watch in Effect Over Walt Disney World Due to Hurricane Idalia

According to Wesh 2, a tornado watch is in effect for Marion, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Polk, Sumter, and Flagler counties Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. This includes the Walt Disney World Resort.
What's Happening:
- A tornado watch is currently in effect for Marion, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Polk, Sumter, and Flagler counties, according to the National Weather Service.
- Initially, this watch was issued to go through 6 a.m. but has now been extended to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30.
- This is a tornado watch, which signifies favorable atmospheric conditions for tornado formation. This does not mean a tornado has been spotted.
- The tropical storm warning extends to eastern and central Marion, Seminole, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Flagler, Volusia, and Brevard counties. This means there are tropical storm conditions, strong winds, and heavy rainfall.
- The theme parks have remained open during this time.
- Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and the two mini golf courses are closed today.