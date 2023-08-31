Blumhouse Brings Two New Live Entertainment Experiences to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Acclaimed horror production company Blumhouse is bringing two new live entertainment experiences, “The Purge: Dangerous Waters” and “Blumhouse: Behind the Screams,” inspired by some of its blockbuster films, to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood this year. A trio of bone-chilling scare zones and the park’s signature Terror Tram, coupled with the terrifying line-up of eight haunted houses, round out this year’s screams, beginning on Thursday, September 7th.

What’s Happening:

It’s been a decade since The Purge first declared all crime legal for 12 hours as part of the government’s annually sanctioned Purge and an iconic horror franchise was born. Now, for the first time, “The Purge: Dangerous Waters” takes the blockbuster film franchise into an entirely new environment…open waters, in an all-new live show.

first declared all crime legal for 12 hours as part of the government’s annually sanctioned Purge and an iconic horror franchise was born. Now, for the first time, takes the blockbuster film franchise into an entirely new environment…open waters, in an all-new live show. It’s a race against time when a politician and his entourage escape to an island to avoid The Purge. Sanctuary is fleeting when the island is quickly overrun by Purgers and the hunt is on. Located in the WaterWorld venue and featuring adrenaline-filled action sequences, stunts, spectacular lighting and laser effects, high fall fire burns and massive explosions, “The Purge: Dangerous Waters” celebrates an evening of anarchy without thought of punishment or fear of retribution.

“Blumhouse: Behind the Screams” is an original concept that showcases a selection of Blumhouse horror films, including the highly anticipated films Five Nights at Freddy’s and The Exorcist: Believer , and fan-loving hits like M3GAN and The Black Phone . This unique experience breaks the fourth wall and invites guests to explore these films as they step through the silver screen for an up-close look at authentic film props, costume displays and terrifying character encounters.

is an original concept that showcases a selection of Blumhouse horror films, including the highly anticipated films and , and fan-loving hits like and . This unique experience breaks the fourth wall and invites guests to explore these films as they step through the silver screen for an up-close look at authentic film props, costume displays and terrifying character encounters. More terror will come to life in three new scare zones designed to torment guests as they navigate their way through Halloween Horror Nights. These include: “El Terror de las Momias” is a Latin-themed scare zone and an extension of the “Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America” haunted house that takes guests on a desperate attempt to escape an ancient army of unearthed mummies.



Located on New York Street, the “Toyz” scare zone dares guests to play in the toy box of terror where a wicked toymaker used dark magic to bring his evil toys to life.

A welcome wagon of “Ghostz,” featuring a horde of blood-soaked, chainsaw-wielding ghosts, gather at the entrance to Halloween Horror Nights to rattle nerves.