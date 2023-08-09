Full Epic Line-Up Revealed for This Year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

This year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood completes its 2023 line-up with the demonic “Evil Dead Rise” and frightening original houses, “Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America” and “Holidayz in Hell.” The notorious “Terror Tram” returns with “Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz” to petrify guests starting Thursday, September 7th and running select nights through October 31st.

​

The full line-up of the fear that awaits follows in eight haunted houses and Universal Studios Hollywood’s exclusive Terror Tram:

“The Last of Us” engrosses guests in a struggle to survive against fearsome Clickers, Bloaters, and more from Naughty Dog and PlayStation's award-winning video game.

“Stranger Things 4″ transports guests to Hawkins, Indiana where they will face off against the evil Vecna in the fourth season of Netflix’s original series.

“The Exorcist: Believer” invites visitors into a terrifying new beginning in horror, as two families battle a sinister demonic force that has possessed their young daughters.

“Universal Monsters: Unmasked” expands on the Universal Monsters legacy with horror icons The Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of the Opera and The Hunchback of Notre Dame coming together for the first time ever in a chilling new story.

“Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count” features the infamous slasher doll and his best kills throughout the hit USA & SYFY series and cult classic films.

“Evil Dead Rise” brings guests to a new twisted tale, based on New Line Cinema’s return to the iconic horror franchise and 2023 box office hit.

​​

“Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America” includes the most terrifying ghosts and creatures from Latin American folklore.

“Holidayz in Hell” takes visitors on a petrifying trip through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations.

​​

“Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz” puts guests on the world-famous Universal backlot and in the middle of an insect uprising led by the devious Larry Larva whose goal is to exterminate humans from the Earth. Horror fans will also walk along the Jupiter’s Claim set from Nope where they will encounter The Tethered from Us in an epic crossover from two of director Jordan Peele’s blockbusters.