ILM Immersive’s “Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition” Now Available At New Price On Playstation VR2

ILM Immersive’s popular VR game, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition is now available digitally at a new price on the Playstation VR2!

ILM Immersive, Lucasfilm’s award-winning storytelling studio, today announced new retail pricing for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition on PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2). Recently released on February 22, 2023 as a PS VR2 launch title, fans are now able to purchase the experience for $39.99 digitally on PlayStation Store.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition is an action-adventure virtual reality experience that follows the story of a droid repair technician who gets swept up into a grand adventure after crash landing on the planet Batuu. This kicks off a series of extraordinary events, proving that anyone in the galaxy can become a hero. The Enhanced Edition also includes the full story and all three Tales, so fans will be able to play the full experience from start to finish without needing to download any additional DLC.

is an action-adventure virtual reality experience that follows the story of a droid repair technician who gets swept up into a grand adventure after crash landing on the planet Batuu. This kicks off a series of extraordinary events, proving that anyone in the galaxy can become a hero. The Enhanced Edition also includes the full story and all three Tales, so fans will be able to play the full experience from start to finish without needing to download any additional DLC. Exclusive to PS VR2, the Enhanced Edition has been rebuilt to take advantage of the hardware capabilities including eye tracking and foveated rendering, headset feedback, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback with PS VR2 Sense controllers, and dynamic 3D audio, among others. Combined together, the experience will bring fans to a galaxy far, far away in an even more immersive way as they live out their own action-packed Star Wars story.

During their adventure, players will be joined by fan-favorite characters including R2-D2, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse), and Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings). They will also meet new characters developed for the experience like the boisterous barkeep Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), treasure hunter Lens Kamo (Karla Crome), Guavian Death Gang leader Tara Rashin (Debra Wilson), and First Order commanding officer Lt. Gauge (Daman Mills).

While at Seezelslak’s Cantina, the Azumel bartender will transport players to other places and times in the Star Wars galaxy through his legendary Tales. Through him, they will live out the story of the Padawan-turned-Jedi Ady Sun’Zee (Ellie Araiza) in “Temple of Darkness” and “The Sacred Garden.” In “The Bounty of Boggs Triff,” players will take on a peculiar bounty while playing as the class four assassin droid IG-88 (Rhys Darby).

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge gives players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore a new part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality. The original story features both new and iconic characters from the Star Wars universe with multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings to accommodate a wide variety of players, from Star Wars fans to VR gamers alike.

Primarily taking place between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the planet of Batuu, the adventure is set on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

Centrally anchored in the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge