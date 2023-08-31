Jacen Syndulla and Mon Mothma Get Their Own “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Character Posters

With the debut of the third episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka this week, Disney+ has released two additional character posters to join the lineup.
What’s Happening:
- Two new character posters from Ahsoka were released today, featuring one new character and one well-known to Star Wars fans.
- First is Hera Syndulla’s newly revealed son, Jacen, played by Evan Whitten.
- And the second is the returning character of Mon Mothma, portrayed here as she was in Rogue One and Andor (as well as in deleted scenes for Revenge of the Sith) by Genevieve O'Reilly.
- These two join six previously released character posters for the following characters:
- Ahsoka Tano
- Sabine Wren
- Hera Syndulla
- Baylan Skoll
- Shin Hati
- Morgan Elsbeth
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series also stars:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.
- Check out Mike’s review of the first two episodes of Ahsoka, and follow our Ahsoka tag for his recaps of each episode.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now