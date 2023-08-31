Jacen Syndulla and Mon Mothma Get Their Own “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Character Posters

With the debut of the third episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka this week, Disney+ has released two additional character posters to join the lineup.

What’s Happening:

Two new character posters from Ahsoka were released today, featuring one new character and one well-known to Star Wars fans.

fans. First is Hera Syndulla’s newly revealed son, Jacen, played by Evan Whitten.

And the second is the returning character of Mon Mothma, portrayed here as she was in Rogue One and Andor (as well as in deleted scenes for Revenge of the Sith) by Genevieve O'Reilly.

These two join six previously released character posters Ahsoka Tano Sabine Wren Hera Syndulla Baylan Skoll Shin Hati Morgan Elsbeth



About Ahsoka:

follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The series also stars: Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth David Tennant as Huyang Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

comes from co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow mastermind Jon Favreau. New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.

New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.