Photos / Video: San Fransokyo Maker’s Market Brings “Big Hero 6” Merchandise to Disney California Adventure

San Fransokyo Square has officially opened at Disney California Adventure! Just to the left of Cocina Cucamonga, a new retail shop, San Fransokyo Maker’s Market, has opened, providing residents of San Fransokyo with all the Big Hero 6 gear their hearts could desire.

San Fransokyo Maker’s Market is a storefront stocked with unique apparel, homewares and more featuring Baymax and friends. Artwork of various designs that led up to the Megabot are displayed above the entrance signs, one in English and one in Japanese.

The market’s shelves are situated on robot storage cases, with decommissioned battle bots on display. If you turn a sharp eye to the rafters overhead, you may spot the local battlebot champion, Hiro’s Megabot!

Cast members are sporting their brand-new costumes for San Fransokyo Square.

Many guests will want to pick up their own plush Baymax to take home!

Take a tour of San Fransokyo Maker’s Market as part of our complete video tour of San Fransokyo Square (at approx. the 13:00 minute mark)

Off to the left of the store is a pathway leading backstage, decorated with advertising for the Maker’s Market and Competitor’s Alley.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from the opening day of San Fransokyo Square.