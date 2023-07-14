San Fransokyo Square Cast Member Costumes Revealed, Featuring Multiple Hat Options

When San Fransokyo Square debuts on August 31st at Disney California Adventure, the cast members will be wearing all-new costumes with some fun details.

What’s Happening:

These brand-new costumes will be utilized for merchandise and entertainment cast members in San Fransokyo Square, who are meant to represent residents of San Fransokyo.

In addition to the somewhat futuristic looking shirt, it seems as if the cast will have a choice between shorts and jeans.

Another fun detail is that cast members will be able to choose from a variety of different hats featuring various fictitious San Fransokyo sports teams.

There will be three hats with sports teams, as well as one for the San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.

Merchandise inspired by these teams will also be made available to guests in the future.

Starting in mid-July, you’ll be able to sample new San Fransokyo selections at Lucky Fortune Cookery, and the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería will officially open. In the weeks following, additional dining options, unique shopping and more will be introduced as the transformation of this thriving seaside plaza continues through its official debut on August 31st

Some of the new establishments coming to San Fransokyo Square include Aunt Cass Café, Rita’s Turbine Blenders and San Fransokyo Maker’s Market.

Earlier this week, Disney shared the full Foodie Guide

Guests will also be able to meet with Baymax