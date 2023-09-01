Destination D23 Attendees Invited to “An Evening at EPCOT with D23” on Saturday, September 9th

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

A new event entitled “An Evening at EPCOT with D23″ has been added to the lineup for the first day of the Destination D23 event at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • On Saturday, September 9th, all Destination D23 attendees are invited to “An Evening at EPCOT with D23.”
  • At the conclusion of the day’s final presentation, “EPCOT: Always in a State of Becoming,” Destination D23 badge holders can head over to EPCOT for an evening celebrating the magic of possibility.
  • Starting after 5:00 p.m., you’ll have plenty of time to make your way to EPCOT for dinner and then some special surprises.
  • Admission to EPCOT after 5:00 p.m. will be provided for all attendees who have not already arranged tickets and park reservations for EPCOT that day (just make sure to have your Destination D23 badge with you all evening).

  • Check out the full Destination D23 schedule here.
  • Destination D23 is currently sold out but you can still enjoy all of the announcements shared on Saturday, September 9th as the presentations will be livestreamed for the whole day.
  • The live stream will be available on the official Disney D23 YouTube channel.
  • While the event continues into Sunday, September 10th, those presentations will not be live streamed.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning

WordPress database error: [Table handler out of memory]
SELECT wp_posts.*, MATCH (wp_posts.post_title,wp_posts.post_content) AGAINST ('Destination D23 Attendees Invited \" Evening EPCOT D23\" Saturday, September 9th A new event entitled &ldquo; Evening EPCOT&nbsp; D23\" has been added lineup first day Destination D23&nbsp;event Disney&rsquo;s Contemporary Resort Walt Disney World. &rsquo;s Happening: Saturday, September 9th, all Destination D23 attendees invited &ldquo; Evening EPCOT D23.\" conclusion day&rsquo;s final presentation, &ldquo;EPCOT: Always a State Becoming,\" Destination D23 badge holders can head over EPCOT evening celebrating magic possibility.Starting after 5:00 p.m., you&rsquo;ll have plenty time make your way EPCOT dinner and then&hellip;') as score FROM wp_posts WHERE 1=1 AND ( ( wp_posts.post_date >= '2022-09-01 00:00:00' AND wp_posts.post_date <= '2023-09-01 19:50:23' ) ) AND wp_posts.ID NOT IN (2077472) AND wp_posts.post_type = 'post' AND ((wp_posts.post_status = 'publish' OR wp_posts.post_status = 'inherit')) AND MATCH (wp_posts.post_title,wp_posts.post_content) AGAINST ('Destination D23 Attendees Invited \" Evening EPCOT D23\" Saturday, September 9th A new event entitled &ldquo; Evening EPCOT&nbsp; D23\" has been added lineup first day Destination D23&nbsp;event Disney&rsquo;s Contemporary Resort Walt Disney World. &rsquo;s Happening: Saturday, September 9th, all Destination D23 attendees invited &ldquo; Evening EPCOT D23.\" conclusion day&rsquo;s final presentation, &ldquo;EPCOT: Always a State Becoming,\" Destination D23 badge holders can head over EPCOT evening celebrating magic possibility.Starting after 5:00 p.m., you&rsquo;ll have plenty time make your way EPCOT dinner and then&hellip;') ORDER BY score DESC LIMIT 0, 4