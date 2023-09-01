Destination D23 Attendees Invited to “An Evening at EPCOT with D23” on Saturday, September 9th

A new event entitled “An Evening at EPCOT with D23″ has been added to the lineup for the first day of the Destination D23 event at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

On Saturday, September 9th, all Destination D23 attendees are invited to “An Evening at EPCOT with D23.”

At the conclusion of the day’s final presentation, “EPCOT: Always in a State of Becoming,” Destination D23 badge holders can head over to EPCOT for an evening celebrating the magic of possibility.

Starting after 5:00 p.m., you’ll have plenty of time to make your way to EPCOT for dinner and then some special surprises.

Admission to EPCOT after 5:00 p.m. will be provided for all attendees who have not already arranged tickets and park reservations for EPCOT that day (just make sure to have your Destination D23 badge with you all evening).

Check out the full Destination D23 schedule here

Destination D23 is currently sold out but you can still enjoy all of the announcements shared on Saturday, September 9th as the presentations will be livestreamed for the whole day.

The live stream will be available on the official Disney D23 YouTube channel

While the event continues into Sunday, September 10th, those presentations will not be live streamed.