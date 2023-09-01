$DIS Hits Another New 52-Week Low

Just over a week after The Walt Disney Company’s stock ($DIS) closed at a nearly nine-year low, the stock tumbled again this morning, reaching another new 52-week low.
What’s Happening:
- Today, September 1st, $DIS fell to another new intra-trading day 52-week low of $80.53.
- That’s nearly $2 lower than the $82.47 it closed at on August 23rd — which marked its worst closing price since 2014.
- Meanwhile, Disney’s 52-week high stands at $118.18.
- Interestingly, Netflix is currently up 1.45% for the day (as of 10:00 a.m. ET) while Disney is down 2.40%. In contrast, the last time Disney hit its 52-week low, the rival streamer was also down significantly.