Disney100: LEGO Tribute Camera Set Now Available on shopDisney

Is commemorating The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary the most magical celebration of all? We think so! Apparently others do too, as brands like LEGO introduce limited edition collectibles inspired by the company’s history. The latest addition to the LEGO Disney100 lineup is a Tribute Camera set that has finally come to shopDisney.

As Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder celebration continues, LEGO is giving fans even more options for amazing collectibles with their Walt Disney Tribute Camera Set that collectors of all ages will adore.

The set was introduced in early July and opened for pre-order directly through LEGO, now the stunning set has made its way to shopDisney and is featured among other Disney100 items.

and opened for pre-order directly through LEGO, now the stunning set has made its way to shopDisney and is featured among other Disney100 items. Fans will love the vintage style video camera and tripod and how beautifully the signature “100″ is incorporated into the display.

The back of the “camera” features a hinged panel with a film strip showing stills from 20 historic Disney movies. There’s also a director’s clapperboard, space for the 3 LEGO minifigures, 2 LEGO animal figures and a multiplane camera with 3 printed screens showing how Disney’s “The Old Mill” short was made.

Other fun features include a turning crank, sliding matte box, lenses that can be rotated plus a movable lower stick on the clapperboard.

The set has 811 pieces and when complete measures over 14.5 in. high, 8.5 in wide and 7 in. deep. Also included is a premium booklet filled with details about Disney, the camera, the set itself and instructions to guide you through the build process.

The LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera is available now on shopDisney and sells for $99.99.

LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera – 43230 – Disney100 – $99.99

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.