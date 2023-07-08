Celebrate Disney100 With This New LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera Set

As we continue to celebrate 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, LEGO has revealed this new Walt Disney Tribute Camera set, now available for pre-order.
- Showcase your passion for all things Disney with this eye-catching LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera set for adults.
- This detailed collectible set features a vintage-style movie ‘camera’ with a hinged back panel with a surprise and a film strip showing stills from 20 historic Disney movies, a director’s clapperboard with space for the 3 LEGO minifigures, 2 LEGO animal figures and a multiplane camera with 3 printed screens showing how Disney’s The Old Mill short was made.
- The set also has a turning crank, sliding matte box and lenses that can be rotated on the old-fashioned movie camera, plus a movable lower stick on the clapperboard.
- This premium LEGO Disney set, created to help celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, includes Mickey and Minnie Mouse minifigures, Bambi and Dumbo LEGO animal figures and a LEGO minifigure of Walt Disney himself.
- This memorabilia-filled set has 811 pieces that create several distinct items, including an old-fashioned movie camera and director’s clapperboard with multiplane camera.
- Any Disney or movie fan can enjoy this challenging build full of details. Make a unique display piece with the iconic movie camera, clapperboard, multiplane camera and characters.
- The movie camera measures over 14.5 in. high, 8.5 in wide and 7 in.deep, making it, along with the other items, a display piece to reflect your passion.
- This distinctive set comes with a premium booklet filled with details about Disney, the camera, the set itself and instructions to guide you through the build process.
- The LEGO Builder app also features a digital version of the building instructions included with this set.
- This new LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera set is available for pre-order for $99.99 today and it will ship from September 1, 2023.