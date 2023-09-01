Hulu Cancels “How I Met Your Father” After Two Seasons

Hulu has canceled the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, after two seasons, according to Variety.
- How I Met Your Father concluded its second (and now final) season on July 11th, without revealing who Hillary Duff’s character, Sophie, ended up having a child with.
- The show debuted in January 2022 and aired 30 episodes overall.
- Although the show had a separate story from its prior incarnation, it did exist in the same universe, with Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders making cameo appearances as Barney Stinson and Robin Scherbatsky, respectively.
- Narrated by Kim Cattrall, who plays the 58-year-old version of Sophie, How I Met Your Father stars Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma.
- Recurring actors include Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.
- The series was created by former This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Aptaker and Berger executive produced alongside How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and How I Met Your Mother director Pamela Fryman, as well as Adam Londy and Suzy Mamann Greenberg. Hilary Duff serves as a producer.
- How I Met Your Father wasn’t the only show to be canceled by Hulu this week, as The Great was also axed after three seasons.
