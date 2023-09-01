Hulu Cancels “How I Met Your Father” After Two Seasons

Hulu has canceled the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, after two seasons, according to Variety.

How I Met Your Father concluded its second (and now final) season on July 11th, without revealing who Hillary Duff’s character, Sophie, ended up having a child with.

The show debuted in January 2022 and aired 30 episodes overall.

Although the show had a separate story from its prior incarnation, it did exist in the same universe, with Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders making cameo appearances as Barney Stinson and Robin Scherbatsky, respectively.

Narrated by Kim Cattrall, who plays the 58-year-old version of Sophie, How I Met Your Father stars Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma.

Recurring actors include Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

The series was created by former This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Aptaker and Berger executive produced alongside How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and How I Met Your Mother director Pamela Fryman, as well as Adam Londy and Suzy Mamann Greenberg. Hilary Duff serves as a producer.

How I Met Your Father wasn't the only show to be canceled by Hulu this week, as The Great was also axed

wasn't the only show to be canceled by Hulu this week, as