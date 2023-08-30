Hulu Cancels “The Great” After Three Seasons

Hulu has canceled the fan favorite series The Great after three seasons, according to Deadline.

Created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara, The Great reinvented the period drama by revisiting the life of Catherine the Great, Russia’s reigning empress from 1762 to 1796. It depicted an iconic character and her place in history through a unique prism.

The Great also starred Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow

The season 3 finale wasn’t exactly a cliffhanger, as it ends with Catherine showing tremendous growth as a ruler (while sporting a new haircut).

It’s currently unclear what led to the show’s cancellation, and Hulu declined comment to Deadline.

Check out Alex's reviews of both Season 1 and Season 2 of The Great.

