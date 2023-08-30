Hulu Cancels “The Great” After Three Seasons

Hulu has canceled the fan favorite series The Great after three seasons, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara, The Great reinvented the period drama by revisiting the life of Catherine the Great, Russia’s reigning empress from 1762 to 1796. It depicted an iconic character and her place in history through a unique prism.
- The series starred Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.
- The Great also starred Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow
- The third season was released on May 12th and revolved around Catherine (Fanning) and Nicholas (Hoult) working on their marriage.
- The season 3 finale wasn’t exactly a cliffhanger, as it ends with Catherine showing tremendous growth as a ruler (while sporting a new haircut).
- It’s currently unclear what led to the show’s cancellation, and Hulu declined comment to Deadline.
- Check out Alex’s reviews of both Season 1 and Season 2 of The Great.
More Hulu News:
- Onyx Collective announced its high-octane automotive docuseries Drive with Swizz Beatz will premiere Thursday, November 16th on Hulu.
- Hulu has announced that all seven seasons of the hit ABC series, Once Upon a Time, will arrive on their platform starting later this week.
- Moving, a new Korean spy series, has become Disney+ and Hulu’s most streamed Korean drama ever, in just seven days after its release.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now