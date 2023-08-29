Onyx Collective Announces High-Octane Automotive Docuseries “Drive with Swizz Beatz”

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Onyx Collective announced its high-octane automotive docuseries Drive with Swizz Beatz will premiere Thursday, November 16th on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

  • In Drive with Swizz Beatz, hip-hop legend and car collector Swizz Beatz and son Nasir Dean (also known as Note Mercato) visit car-loving destinations, where they’ll examine the area’s distinctive car culture and bring together two otherwise disparate car clubs over a shared love of all things automotive and an appreciation for what it’s like to beat the odds through sheer drive alone.
  • All six episodes will be available to stream and feature domestic and global locations, including Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Japan and Saudi Arabia.
  • The series is produced by Jay Brown and Ty-Ty Smith of Ty-Ty and Jay Brown Productions, Raymond Garcia of Major TV, Emmet Dennis of Black Drive Originals, and Christian Sarabia of 51 Minds.
  • Drive with Swizz Beatz will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

More Hulu News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now