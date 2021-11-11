TV Review: “The Great” Season 2 Brings Back the Comedy of History with New Twists and Surprises

by | Nov 11, 2021 11:29 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Catherine the Great didn’t get that title by simply taking the throne from her husband Peter, thus Hulu’s The Great doesn’t end there. The scandalous retelling of these two historical figures continues on November 19th with season two of the Emmy and TCA Award-nominated series. Created by Academy Award nominee Tony McNamara, the “Anti-Historical” dramedy series is back.

(Gareth Gatrell/Hulu)

(Gareth Gatrell/Hulu)

Pregnant Catherine (Elle Fanning) struggles to assert her power over Russia while Peter (Nicolas Hoult) endears himself to her like a wounded puppy. She will have to balance her vision with her heart in order to be a mother to the country and her child. And among the many obstacles thrown in her way, her own mother (Gillian Anderson) comes for a visit.

The Great continues to be great at finding humor in the absurdity of the situation Catherine and Peter find themselves in. The first season included some unscientific pregnancy tests and now pregnant, there are some hilarious things Catherine does for the wellbeing of her baby. The unabashed debauchery and endless array of dispensable servants keep the comedy going, although this season also lingers in the emotional weight of Catherine’s story more than the first.

The sets and costumes continue to be lavish and opulent, with occasional pops of more contemporary colors or elements. Catherine’s coronation in the second episode reveals one of the best costumes created for the series thus far, making Elle Fanning a vision in gold. Throughout various stages of pregnancy, the costumes for the lead actress delight in each episode.

This season also expands the role of the side characters. Marial (Phoebe Fox) works to get back in Catherine’s good graces, Grigor (Gwilym Lee) discovers the real reason for his jealousy over his wife’s trists with Peter, and Elizabeth (Belinda Bromilow) makes herself an invaluable part of Catherine’s inner circle. The series nicely balances this character exploration with the main plot to never feel like a divergence.

Everything you love about The Great is back, along with some new surprises in season two. Catherine is in charge now and the pieces are beginning to scatter across her game board that is Russia. And with real history only loosely serving as inspiration, you’ll have to tune in to find out what happens.

Season 2 of The Great premieres November 19th on Hulu.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed