“Live with Kelly and Mark” Guest List: Derek Hough, Melissa Etheridge and More to Appear Week of September 4th

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of September 4th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of September 4th-8th:

Monday, September 4 Derek Hough ( Dancing with the Stars Performance by Shinedown

Tuesday, September 5 – Season 36 Kickoff! Melissa Etheridge ( Talking to My Angels ) “Teamwork Makes the Dream Work Week:” Gabrielle Bernstein (Team-building exercises)

Wednesday, September 6 Jake Gyllenhaal ( The Secret Society of Aunts & Uncles ) Charity Lawson and fiancé Dotun Olubeko ( The Bachelorette “Teamwork Makes the Dream Work Week:” Janine Driver (How body language can affect your team)

Thursday, September 7 Josh Gad ( Gutenberg! The Musical! ) Performance by Phillip Phillips “Teamwork Makes the Dream Work Week:” Dr. Gail Saltz (Tips on relationship and team building)

Friday, September 8 Brie And Nikki Bella ( The Nikki & Brie Show ) Monica Mangin (Bargains for better sleep) “Teamwork Makes the Dream Work Week:” Robin Long (Partner Pilates)



