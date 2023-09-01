Photos / Video: Tour the Updated Dining Locations of San Fransokyo Square

As with Pacific Wharf before it, the mainstay of San Fransokyo Square is its wide variety of dining options. Much of it remains the same as before, just with some Big Hero 6 twists. So join us, as we take a look at all the dining locations within the newest area at Disney California Adventure.

Aunt Cass Café

We’ll begin with the former Pacific Wharf Cafe, which has been renamed and slightly rethemed to Aunt Cass Café.

Aunt Cass Café, the second bakery café operated by Hiro’s loving aunt, will serve dishes, soups in freshly-baked Boudin sourdough bread bowls and more inspired by Japanese cuisine. On the outside of this quick service restaurant, a mural of Aunt Cass’ lucky pet cat, Mochi, will be featured.

As with many of the signs in the new area, one side is in English, while the other is in Japanese.

Mobile Order is featured at Aunt Cass Café and all other dining locations in San Fransokyo Square.

Inside, the restaurant is much the same as before, but with a few added Big Hero 6 theming elements.

Sure to be a much sought-after item will be the delightful Baymax Bread.

One of the new menu items is the delicious sounding Japanese style Fluffy Cheesecake.

This is also one of the locations where guests can pick up the fun new Baymax sipper.

Lucky Fortune Cookery

The Lucky Fortune Cookery remains mostly unchanged, but did receive some new menu items back in July.

Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería

Guests can quench their thirst on Karl Strauss beverages and snack on the tasty Garlic Pinwheel Chips Mix at the new Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería, located next to Cocina Cucamonga (which also received some new menu items).

Rita’s Turbine Blenders

An old fishing net tannery across from the café is being converted to Rita’s Turbine Blenders, a giant drink dispenser offering delicious margaritas and icy beverages. This refreshment stand is owned and named after the repair technician who maintains the floating wind turbine, resembling a giant koi fish, that sits atop the structure.

Take a tour through all of San Fransokyo Square, including the dining locations, in our complete video tour:

Check out the full Foodie Guide to all the delicious items you can find throughout San Fransokyo Square. Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from the all-new San Fransokyo Square.