Photos: Night Time Comes Alive in San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure

While we have plenty of photos of what park guests can see during the day, let’s take a look around San Fransokyo Square during nighttime at the park, now that it is officially open at Disney California Adventure.

On the water’s edge, fans can see new illuminated lanterns that light up the side of the buildings that make up the main strip of San Fransokyo Square, adding shades of red to the new street art and iconography added to this side of the building.

From some of these far shots, you can also see how the full seating area adjacent to the cerveceria is lit up at night. However, the real star of the show in terms of an evening in San Fransokyo Square is the illuminated bridge. Towering over the water adjacent to the entrance of Pixar Pier, guests can see the towers fully illuminated with string lights stretching down along its suspension cables. Based on the sheer amount of our photos alone, fans will likely be staged here getting photos of their own for some time to come.

Throughout the rest of San Fransokyo Square, similar lighting to what was found when the area was Pacific Wharf is found, but newer additions like street art and murals do have some illumination of their own.

All in all, with the marquee lighting and open expanses to illuminate for seating, the area does keep that dark harbor feel while not being dark enough to be scary, intimidating, or unsafe.

The rest of San Fransokyo Square is illuminated as it once had been, with special touches added throughout. Some will also be quick to point out the abundance of lanterns that have been installed throughout the area, but on the first night of the official opening, many of these lanterns were actually not illuminated.

Another highlight of the region will also be the new Ghirardelli marquee, complete with Japanese characters beneath that is fully illuminated, along with its own Ghirardelli turbine hovering above, lighting up the night.