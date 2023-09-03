Commemorative Issue of “Disney Twenty-Three” To Be Available at Select Barnes & Noble and Target Locations

As D23 marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company with a special issue of their quarterly magazine, Disney twenty-three, another milestone is reached as for the first time ever, the issue will be available simultaneously at Target and Barnes & Noble Locations for a Limited time.

the official magazine of D23, will be available for the first time ever at select Barnes & Noble and Target stores for a limited time. The stunning issue, commemorating Disney’s 100th anniversary, also has an alternative cover that will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members.

The special commemorative issue—a meaningful keepsake as part of the Disney100 celebration—will feature original, exclusive sketch art of Mickey Mouse from artist and the official voice of Mickey Mouse, Bret Iwan. Also in this issue, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, shares a letter of gratitude to the passionate fans who inspire Disney to go farther and reach higher.

The new issue will include an account from Walt Disney Archives experts on how Walt and Roy Disney defied all expectations to become the founders of the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio in 1923. Fans will read quotes from the brothers themselves as first hand testimony of their fascinating journey. Plus, take a closer look at the foundation of The Walt Disney Company through one of Walt Disney’s driving principles: innovation. Readers will learn more about the art and science behind the revolutionary technology and techniques that have shaped Disney stories and experiences through the decades.

(1964), brothers Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman were instrumental in creating songs that have captured hearts—and been stuck in heads—for the past 60 years. In this issue, the Disney Legends recount intimate moments in their own words through archival interviews. Plus, follow beloved stories from page to parks and get a behind-the-scenes look at how the magic-makers at Disney turn drawings, storyboards, and animation into real-life experiences. Later in the issue, dive into the unknown with director Chris Buck and the Frozen design team, as well as producer Mary Livanos of Marvel Studios’ upcoming The Marvels , as they share the inside scoop on how these imaginary worlds are built for the big screen, creating intricate new realms for fans to enjoy across multiple stories.

design team, as well as producer Mary Livanos of Marvel Studios’ upcoming as they share the inside scoop on how these imaginary worlds are built for the big screen, creating intricate new realms for fans to enjoy across multiple stories. The new issue, available first to Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, also takes a trip down memory lane in an eye-popping parade of 100 characters from all 62 Walt Disney Animation Studios feature films, from 1937’s Snow White