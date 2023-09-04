Disney Promises Updates on World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland’s “Zootopia” Themed Land, and More Prior to Destination D23 This Week

Leading up to Destination D23 this weekend, Disney has revealed that they’ll be sharing a number of updates throughout the week on upcoming Disney Parks projects across the globe – including World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland and the Zootopia-themed land at Shanghai Disneyland.
- The Disney Parks Blog shared that a few special surprises will be shared in the lead-up to Destination D23, which takes place this weekend at Walt Disney World.
- As part of these special reveals throughout the week, Disney will share an update on the Zootopia-themed land coming to Shanghai Disney Resort. This expansion will mark the first time the world of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Zootopia comes to life at a Disney park.
- We’ll also learn more about World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland as the world’s first Frozen-themed land takes shape and prepares to open its gates in November. World of Frozen will invite guests to join in on a Summer Snow Day celebration commemorating the day that Anna saved Elsa with an act of true love.
- Tomorrow, we’ll learn all about the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure.
- Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com on Tuesday, September 5th at 11:00 a.m. ET for all the information on just what we’ll find within the Disney Treasure.
- The Disney Parks Blog also teased a few additional surprises that will be shared from “around our world” this week.
- This all leads up to “A Celebration of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” featuring Josh D’Amaro on Saturday, September 9th at Destination D23, where even more announcements are expected to be made.
- Destination D23 is currently sold out but you can still enjoy all of the announcements shared on Saturday, September 9th as the presentations will be livestreamed for the whole day.
- The live stream will be available on the official Disney D23 YouTube channel.
- And of course, stay tuned for Laughing Place for any and all announcements.
